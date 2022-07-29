The domestic milk intake for June 2022 was down 0.6% compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The total June 2022 milk intake by creameries and processors is estimated at just over 1 billion litres (1,060.6 million).

In June 2021, this figure was 1,067.3 million litres.

Milk intake for the six months, January to June 2022, was estimated at 4,643.3 million litres, a decrease of 29.8 million litres (-0.6%) when compared to the corresponding period for 2021. Domestic milk intake – 2021 and 2022

But fat content increased from 3.97% in June 2021 to 3.98 % in June 2022, while protein content decreased from 3.47% to 3.46% for the same period.

Advertisement

Skim milk powder production increased by 32.7% from 19,300 tonnes in June 2021 to 25,700 tonnes in June 2022.