Ballylanders in Co. Limerick is a typical Munster village serving an agricultural community which is mainly dairy in nature. A fine collection of cherished tractors at Ballylanders GAA

Like many other communities, it is keen to get out and about to raise money for good causes, and it was the local vintage tractor club which organised a run last weekend for its members to do just that.

Ideal weather

The Morning Star Vintage Club was lucky in that the day provided excellent weather for a tractor run, and unfortunately in some respects, second-cut silage, and it was this latter which called many tractors away on other duties. A Fiatagri 88-94 is an unusual sight and this example has survived the years well despite the marque’s reputation for tinworm

But for those that did turn up, the sun shone and the scenery was of that mid-summer green with the verges full of nature enjoying the warmth of the season. Two competing tractors of the same power from the same decade, but it was the Ford 4600 that won out over the DB995

Conditions could not have been better for the cabless tractors which comprised a good proportion of the number on the road.

A small fleet of Massey Ferguson 35s and 135s were prominent in the mix

Massey Ferguson red dominated this particular segment although the Fordson Major of the club’s chairman, Noel O’Brien, was one exception, as was a Ford 2000 from the ill-fated 6X series of the late 1960s. The longevity of David Browns is legendary and this 46hp 780 shows off their rugged build

A pair of David Browns also caught the eye. Nicely preserved, these tractor are some of the most solid out there, and there are many on farms which should have expired years ago, but they just keep going.

Ballyanders to benefit

Other notable tractors included a freshly painted David Brown 995, a well-kept Ford 4600, which is still in active service, and a Brace of Marshall 802s brought along by the Hughes family. The same tractor but with different names on the bonnets. The Leyland Golden Harvest livery was introduced shortly before the sale to Marshalls