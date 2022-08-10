A combine harvester has caught fire in Co. Carlow yesterday (Tuesday, August 9) evening as a result of the hot weather, the Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Carlow town fire service attended a field off Kilkenny Road at 9:45p.m. yesterday where a combine harvester stood in flames.

The fire service managed to extinguish the combine harvester “fairy quickly”, however a lot of damage was done to the engine and the rear of the farm machinery.

A video of the incident was posted by Marcella Ní Maolruanaidh in the It’s All About Carlow Facebook group. Click below to watch the full video showing the extent of the fire.

No injuries occurred during the fire, however a couple of acres of corn were burned in the incident, according to the Carlow-based fire service.

Risk of fire

Amid the current hot temperatures and dry conditions, Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service has reminded farmers and contractors to ensure a fire extinguisher is available on all working farm machinery over the coming days.

Farmers are advised to keep appropriate, fully charged fire extinguishers on tractors, balers and combiners, and keep machinery clean and free from combustible materials including dry grass, straw and hay.

Particular attention should be given to engine compartments, as this is where machinery fires often start, the Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Further tips to reduce the risk of tractors or other machinery catching fire, include:

Make sure exhaust systems including manifolds, mufflers and turbochargers, are free of leaks and in good working order;

Follow instructions when installing and operating farm machinery and follow maintenance schedules;

Replace worn electrical components, bearings, belts or chains;

Welders and acetylene cutting torches should only be used in clean areas, away from any flammable and combustible materials;

Store vehicles and machinery, which present special hazards, in buildings separate from those used for other purposes.

A Status Yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday (Tuesday, August 9), due to high temperatures of up to 27-29° on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The warning, which is due to come into force from midday on Thursday, currently applies to Carlow; Clare; Cork; Dublin; Kerry; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Limerick; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Tipperary; Waterford; Westmeath; Wexford; and Wicklow.