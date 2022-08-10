The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Wednesday, August 10) issued a ‘Condition Orange’ forest fire warning for the coming days.

Due to the current weather patterns, the department said that a high fire-risk is deemed to exist in all areas where “hazardous fuels” such as dead grasses and shrub fuels like gorse and heather are present.

The department reminded members of the public who are planning on visiting forests not to use barbeques or open fires at any stage.

They added that vehicles must not be parked at entrances which could impede emergency services accessing forest roads.

It is illegal to burn vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1, and August 31.

Landowners wishing to carry out legally permitted prescribed burning must notify nearby forest owners, local Gardaí and the fire service before any burning is done.

Image source: Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page

Forest owners and managers have been advised to prepare for “likely outbreaks of fire”.

Fire lines, plans and suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready.

DAFM said that ‘fire patrols’ may be warranted in known fire hotspots.

The fire risk is expected to peak on Saturday and Sunday (August 13-14).

The Condition Orange warning, the ninth to be issued by DAFM this year, is set to remain in place until midday on Tuesday (August 16).

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures from midday tomorrow until 6:00a.m on Sunday (August 14) for Munster and Leinster.

Temperatures are set to reach 27-29°, but the mercury may not climb as high in coastal parts due to sea breezes.

It will also feel warm at night with temperatures set to generally remain above 15°.