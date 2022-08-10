A Co. Cork-based livestock exporter is seeking 2,000 Friesian bulls for a consignment of cattle which is due to leave the country at the end of August.

Curzon Livestock has confirmed to Agriland that it is looking for bulls that weigh between 250-400kg for the consignment.

The Friesian bulls are destined for Libya and a spokesperson for Curzon Livestock added that the Jordan market is also “looking very promising” for Irish cattle.

Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that as of July 31, this year, just under 3,400 cattle had been exported to Jordan. No cattle were exported to the country in 2021 or 2020.

The number of Irish cattle exported to Lybia as of July 31, this year, is just under 7,300, up 48% from the 4,900 head of cattle exported to the country in 2021.

The type of cattle suitable for export to Jordan will be plainer-type Angus, Hereford and continental bulls.

Earlier this week, Agriland reported that Co. Meath-based exporter Viastar was also in the process of sourcing a consignment of bulls, destined for the north African market.

Israel export progress

Ireland is still awaiting approval for the export of cattle to Jordan’s neighbouring country, Israel, and late last year, a group of Israeli veterinary inspectors visited Ireland to view cattle-exporting facilities.

Early this year, a number of what were described as “potentially major buyers of Irish cattle” visited Ireland from Israel to view the export facilities and cattle on offer.

Ireland is still awaiting veterinary certification to export cattle and sheep to the country and sources from the DAFM have said the approval “is at the second-last hurdle”.

Israel already imports a significant number of cattle from other countries such as Portugal and previously Australia, as well as a number of other countries in eastern Europe.

The most recent update on approval for export of Irish cattle to Israel from DAFM is as follows: “Ireland has been approved in principle as a country from which Israel is prepared to accept livestock and horses.

“Agreement has been concluded on the import health requirements for horses and a health certificate has been agreed for movements from Ireland to Israel. Discussions continue in respect of cattle and sheep.“

In May of this year, indications were that approval for cattle and sheep exports to Israel was “imminent”; however, Agriland understands no further progress has been made on the approval process.