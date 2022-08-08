A livestock-trading firm based in the midlands of the country is currently in the process of securing bulls for a consignment of cattle which is due to depart the country in the coming weeks.

Last month, Viastar announced that it had secured a contract to supply two consignments of bulls to Egypt.

The first of these consignments of 2,000 cattle has been secured and will depart the country this month. Procurement has now begun for the second of these consignments of 2,000 bulls.

The bulls suitable for this consignment should weigh between 250 and 400kg and can range in breed-type from Friesian to Angus as well as Herefords or any plainer-type continental bulls.

A statement from Viastar outlined “there is good demand and plenty of interest for Irish cattle coming from overseas markets” and noted the “possibility of new markets for other cattle coming on-stream in the future”.

Farmers who have suitable cattle and would like to find out more can contact Viastar on: 087 628 2120, or 087 395 6282.

Israel export progress

In other export news, late last year, a group of Israeli veterinary inspectors visited Ireland to view cattle-exporting facilities and early this year, a number of what were described as “potentially major buyers of Irish cattle” visited Ireland to view the export facilities and cattle on offer.

Ireland is still awaiting veterinary certification to export cattle and sheep to the country and sources from the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said the approval “is at the second-last hurdle”.

The country already imports a significant number of cattle from other countries such as Portugal and previously Australia, as well as a number of other countries in eastern Europe.

The most recent update on approval for export of Irish cattle to Israel from DAFM is as follows: “Ireland has been approved in principle as a country from which Israel is prepared to accept livestock and horses. Agreement has been concluded on the import health requirements for horses and a health certificate has been agreed for movements from Ireland to Israel. Discussions continue in respect of cattle and sheep.“

In May of this year, indications were that approval for cattle and sheep exports to Israel was “imminent” however, Agriland understands no further progress has been made on the approval process.