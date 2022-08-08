Small businesses from around Ireland will have a chance to promote themselves in the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in September.

One business from each of the country’s 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) will have a stand in the area at the event, exposing them to almost 300,000 prospective customers over three days.

Both the National Ploughing Championships (NPC) and World Ploughing Contest (WPC) will take place from September 20 to 22 in Rathiniska, Co. Laois., where a variety of products and services will be on show including farm equipment, agricultural wear and agtech products.

The Local Enterprise Village was launched by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English in conjunction with a number of the businesses that will be involved.

Speaking about the opportunity, Minister English said:

“I look forward to joining with almost 300,000 people at the ploughing to have the opportunity to meet with some of the businesses embedded in our communities and who are the drivers of local economic growth and job creation.

“Visitors to the village can expect to see the depth and diversity of amazing small businesses who are supported by government through their Local Enterprise Office.”

NPA president James Sutton also welcomed the formation of the campaign and said:

“It is wonderful to see that so many diverse and interesting companies will be represented at this year’s National Ploughing Championships’ Local Enterprise Village.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these small local businesses to showcase their products to the 300,000 visitors expected throughout the three days.”

A wide variety of companies will hold stands in the village such as SUIP Manufacturing, who make sprayer attachments for ride on lawnmowers, veterinary products company Galway Homeopathics, and Velvet Cloud from Co. Mayo who produce sheep’s milk products including milk, yoghurt and a variety of cheeses.