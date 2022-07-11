A livestock-trading firm based in the midlands of the country has today (Monday, July 11) announced that it has secured a contract to supply two consignments of bulls to Egypt.

Viastar has started the process of securing cattle for the first of these consignments to Egypt, which is due to leave the country in the coming weeks.

It is seeking 4,000 bulls in total, to travel in two consignments.

The bulls suitable should weigh between 200-400kg and can be Angus, Hereford or any plainer-type continental breed. Friesians will also be suitable, providing they fall under the same weight band.

Strong year for exports

The news of Viastar’s consignment comes as the overall Irish cattle export figures are showing an improvement on last year.

Total cattle exports in 2022 are now running 12% ahead of 2021 levels at 211,032 head for the week ending July 2, 2022.

Advertisement

The largest volume of these exports fall under the calf category, with over 1,000 calves exported in the week ending July 2.

This takes calf exports for the year to date to 163,409 head, almost a 20% increase on 2021 levels.

The Netherlands has been the stand-out market for calves this year, with almost 95,000 calves exported to the region in the first six months of 2022.

Exports of weanling cattle continue to operate ahead of previous years, driven by the increase in cattle being exported to third country markets.

Meanwhile, the number of store and adult cattle being exported continues to trend behind previous years, mostly due to a fall in cattle exports to Northern Ireland.

However, with cattle slaughterings continuing to operate very strongly in Northern Ireland and reduced cattle availability at farm level, the increase in demand for Irish cattle from northern customers is expected to grow.