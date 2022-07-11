This week’s factory quotes sees cattle price fall again, with further cuts of 5-10c/kg across the board.

Prime cattle quotes are now coming in below €5/kg (base price) with most, if not all, beef processors.

Cows and bulls have taken a hit in price too, but some processors remain more anxious than others for cow and bull beef.

Irish cattle price has been in decline for the past five weeks after peaking in late-May and early June.

Looking at this week’s factory quotes, heifers are being quoted at €4.90-4.95/kg.

Steers are being quoted at €4.85- 4.90/kg on the grid, with breed bonuses still in place for in-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and bullocks.

U-grade cow quotes are coming in at €4.80/kg, while R-grade cows are being quoted at a flat price of €4.70/kg; O-grade cows at €4.50/kg; and P-grade cows at €4.40/kg.

More money can be secured where bunches of heavy, well-fleshed cows are on offer as some factories remain more anxious for cows than others.

Bull price is back this week too, but is still performing relatively well compared to steer price. Some processors are less keen for under-24-month bulls than in previous weeks, while other processors remain keen for bulls but are paying less than they were a few weeks ago.

U-grade under-24-month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.90-5.00/kg, with €4.80-4.90/kg on offer for R-grade bulls.

O-grades are being quoted at €4.70-4.80/kg, while P-grade bulls are coming in at €4.60/kg.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg.

The advice remains to sell cattle as the come fit and the mart remains the best outlet for cattle that are not fully finished.

Northern demand is picking up at many marts around the country for all types of heavy cattle and is expected to remain strong into the coming weeks and months.