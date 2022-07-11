The perfect weather for ice cream has arrived but the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is recalling specific batches of one popular ice cream brand due to the presence of a banned pesticide.

Batches of 460ml Häagen-Dazs Vanilla (tub) and 4x95ml Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Collection are being recalled due to the presence of the “unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide”

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU, the FSAI said.

“Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time,” an FSAI spokesperson said.

“Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised.”

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches, the FSAI said.

Earlier this month, the FSAI recalled a batch of The Foodie Market Milled Brown Flaxseed due to detection of Salmonella typhimurium.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Aldi stores supplied with the implicated batch, the FSAI said.

Salmonella

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12-36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6-72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.

The UK is the product’s country of origin.