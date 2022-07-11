After a four-year absence, the Teagasc beef open day returned to Grange, Co. Meath last Tuesday, (July 5).

Farmers and industry stakeholders from across the country and further afield gathered at the event to hear the latest research on suckler farming and beef production.

The event featured over 60 Teagasc stands, as well as a number of other demonstrations, discussions and attendance from industry representatives.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming‘.

Some of the main stands at the event focussed on selecting the right system for a beef farm, examining the performance targets for efficient beef production, achieving performance targets and methods of dealing with increased costs on beef farms.

The event also had a range of data and demonstrations on the environment; grassland management; suckler systems; dairy-beef systems; growing and finishing beef cattle; meat quality; and advisory, education and policy.

Health and safety on farms, as well as mental health awareness was also discussed at the event.

Since the last beef open day in 2018, much has changed in the world of beef farming: Major price fluctuations in both cattle price and farm inputs, and new environmental targets introduced.

New research was available to farmers at the event offering data and findings on methods of dealing with different challenges faced by beef farmers.

Multi-species swards and clover were a major topic of discussion on the day too, as well as methods of reducing fertiliser dependency while sustaining high levels of grass growth.

The importance of utilising the genetic data available to farmers when selecting cattle for breeding was also a major topic of discussion at the event.

The value of the Commercial Beef Value (CBV) when buying calves destined for beef production was discussed in detail, and it was outlined that the CBV will become a more available tool to farmers when buying calves for beef in the future.