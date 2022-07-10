President of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan has warned that policy on climate action will be undermined if the government fails to adhere to its own legislation.

The association is currently awaiting response after writing to Taoiseach Micheál Martin about issues concerning sectoral emissions ceilings.

Under the Climate Action Plan, Ireland is legally bound to reduce its emissions by 51% across the economy by 2030. The agriculture sector will have to cut its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by between 22% and 30%.

The exact reduction target for agriculture is set to be announced before the end of this month, however discussions among government ministers and departments are ongoing.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue recently said that while the sector has to contribute to emissions reduction, his objective in setting the target is to support farmers and food production.

However, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communication, Eamon Ryan previously told Agriland that “every sector will have to be up at the top end of the range”.

Emissions ceilings

The IFA president said several actions have to be carried out before a reduction target can be set for agriculture.

This includes an impact assessment of any proposed emissions ceilings on food production, farmers’ livelihoods, the agri sector and rural Ireland.

The government must also produce a full report on the carbon-leakage effect, as required in its own Climate Action Act. Cullinan continued:

“It is clear that reducing food production in Ireland will lead to increases in production in other countries with less stringent climate rules. This is likely to increase global emissions rather than reduce them.”

He added that there is no evidence that the government has had any regard to the “distinct characteristics” of biogenic methane, as it is obliged to under its own climate legislation.

“The government cannot include clauses to get more support for it at the time it’s passing through the Oireachtas, and then not take them into account when it comes to implementing the subsequent legislation,” he said.