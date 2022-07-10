Farmers are among those sought by the European Commission to apply for an expert group on carbon removals, and support the EU’s commitment to becoming climate neutral by 2050.

A group of 70 experts will assist the European Commission in preparing policy initiatives and legislative proposals on the voluntary certification of carbon removals.

Selected experts will meet at least twice a year, either remotely or in person, and will start working in December 2022, the commission announced.

Experts will provide technical expertise and advice on carbon removals, including carbon farming; carbon-storage products; different options for permanent storage; and certification methodologies.

Applications are encouraged from experts in the field of certification of carbon removals; research organisations; NGOs or civil society; farmers; foresters; and other land managers. The commission said:

“This expert group is an opportunity to be part of the work to scale up carbon farming and foster industrial capture, and storage of atmospheric carbon through innovative solutions.”

Successful applicants will also advise on innovate incentives and solutions to sequester carbon by farmers, foresters and industries; or the development of certificates that will ensure the robustness, transparency and quality of carbon removals.

The call for applications will remain open until Thursday, September 15, 2022, and candidates will be selected based on professional and technical capacity.

Another call for applications by the European Commission aims to create a network on carbon farming for agricultural and forest soils, whose contribution will deliver valuable input for the work of the expert group.

The network will focus on soil carbon with the aim of further developing the carbon-farming sector in Europe. This call will be open for applications until Tuesday, September 27, 2022.