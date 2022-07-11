Met Éireann has said that there will be a good deal of dry weather this week but there will be some showers, mainly in the north and northwest.

The national forecaster said that any lingering fog, mist and low cloud will clear this morning (Monday, July 11) leaving a dry day with sunny spells.

Later in the day, cloud will thicken and bring some patchy rain to the northwest.

Daytime temperatures will climb to between 22 and 26° in moderate southerly breezes, which will be fresh in Atlantic coastal areas.

The cloud and patchy rain will extend eastwards during the night. It will be humid with temperatures of 14 to 17°, in moderate southwest breezes.

It will be a cloudy start to Tuesday (July 12) with patchy rain and drizzle which will clear eastwards, brighter conditions will follow with some isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will reach 19 to 23° in moderate westerly breezes.

There will be clear spells and some light showers on Tuesday night, it will feel fresher as temperatures fall back to between 9 and 12° in moderate northwesterly winds.

On Wednesday, there will be showers and sunny spells in Ulster and Connacht, while in Munster and Leinster conditions will be mainly dry with sunny spells.

Temperatures will reach 17 to 23°, feeling warmest in the southeast.

Overnight, it will be mainly dry and temperatures will drop back to between 9 and 12 degrees.

There will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells on Thursday, later in the day patchy rain will occur in parts of the west and north.

Highest temperatures will climb to 17 to 21° in a moderate westerly wind.

Thursday night will be mostly dry apart from some patchy rain in Ulster. Temperatures will drop back to between 11 and 14°, in moderate southwesterly winds.

On Friday, it will be cloudy with some light showers and drizzle in the west and north.

There will be moderate southwesterly breezes and tempertures will range from 19 to 24°, warmest in the east.

Met Éireann said that it currently looks like there will be dry and warm weather next weekend, but there may be some showers in the west and northwest.