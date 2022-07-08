A spell of high pressure well bring largely dry and sunny weather over the coming days, though there will be the odd spot of cloud and drizzle.

There will be patches of mist in places this morning (Friday, July 8). However, today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon and evening.

It will remain mostly cloudy in the north, with some patchy drizzle possible near north and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures overall will be 16° to 23°, warmest in the southeast with light west to northwest breezes.

There will be some clear spells for a time tonight. However, thickening cloud and patchy drizzle will spread eastwards overnight. There will be a few patches of mist also.

It will be mild and humid tonight, with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° and light west to northwest breezes.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, July 9) will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist in places. The afternoon and evening will be brighter, with spells of warm sunshine developing. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 23°, coolest in Ulster and warmest in Munster, with light north to northwest breezes.

Saturday night will be largely dry and mild, with clear spells and perhaps a little mist or drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 10° to 14° with light, variable breezes.

Sunday (July 10) will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells developing after some early morning mist or drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 20° to 25°, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

Monday (July 11) will remain warm and dry with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures should be 21° to 26° or 27° with mostly light southerly breezes.

Monday night will be very mild and humid, with temperatures of 14° to 16°.

Tuesday (July 12) will be a cloudier day, with rain and drizzle developing in the west and north and spreading southeastwards, becoming very light and patchy as it does so.

It won’t be quite as warm on Tuesday, with highest temperatures of 16° to 21°, warmest in Leinster, with light south to southwest breezes.

At present, it is expected that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see mainly dry weather, with bright or sunny spells and light winds; and temperatures reaching the high teens to low twenties.