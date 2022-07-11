Gardaí were called to the scene of a single-vehicle incident involving a tractor in Dublin recently.

The incident happened on the R121 in Finglas shortly before 5:00p.m last Thursday July 7, Gardaí told Agriland.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, a woman was taken to hospital in Co. Galway recently following a crash involving a tractor and a car.

The two-vehicle road-traffic collision happened at Clonbrock, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe.

Gardaí attended the scene and confirmed to Agriland:

“A female in her 60s was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.”

Road safety campaign

Gardaí recently ran a national road-safety campaign on social media to create awareness of the number of road-related fatalities so far this year and to encourage people to slow down.

Eighty-six people have died on Irish roads in 2022.

Chief superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:

“This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues.

“Please reduce your speed in all circumstances, speed limits are not targets and we must change our driving culture and behaviour if we are to save the lives of those we love.”

An Garda Síochána said it has a long history of working with communities and they are reaching out again to these communities to share this message about road safety on their social media platforms.

“Every loss of life on our roads has a heart-breaking impact on families and communities,” the Gardaí said.

“There is one thing that every driver can do to reduce collisions on our roads.”