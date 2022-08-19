The weather this weekend is shaping up to be unsettled, with frequent patches of rain and drizzle, but also some sunny spells.

Today (Friday, August 19), will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers with early mist patches soon clearing. Showers will be most frequent in the north and west with the odd heavy one possible. Highest temperatures will generally be 17° to 20°, with a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind.

Tonight will bring clear spells and a few showers at first. It will turn more cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain developing, mainly over Connacht and Ulster and turning heavy in places.

It will be a mild night, becoming humid with temperatures not falling below 10° to 14°, but with a strengthening southwest wind becoming very blustery near to the west and north coast.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 20), a narrow band of moderate rain in the north and northwest will move gradually southwards during the day breaking up into showers. Good sunny spells will develop in many areas too.

Highest temperatures will be 16° to 22°, humid in the southeast but with fresher air moving into the northwest. Brisk westerly winds will ease later.

Saturday night will be dry for many with clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches in very light breezes.

However, a few showers will continue near to the north coast and it will be cloudier in southern counties with some outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures will range between 8° to 13°.

Sunday morning (August 21) will be mainly dry with sunny spells in central and northern areas, but with outbreaks of rain likely in southern parts. During the afternoon and evening, cloud will generally increase across the rest of the country with a little patchy rain or drizzle developing. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20°.

A mild and humid night will follow on Sunday night, with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Temperatures will generally not fall below 11° to 15°.

After a rather dull start on Monday (August 22) with some rain around it will brighten up with some sunny intervals and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 22°, warmest over the eastern half of the country, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

Tuesday (August 22) will be bright, with sunny spells and well-scattered showers with some rain likely on Tuesday evening and night.

The further weather outlook is shaping up to be unsettled.