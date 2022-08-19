Discussions are ongoing in relation to the proposed transfer of local authority veterinary services to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The department, the County and City Management Association (CCMA), the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), veterinary inspectors and trade unions are involved in the talks.

Correspondence sent by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) to local authorities, seen by Agriland, outlined:

“The discussions, including engagement with staff representative bodies, are underway and we understand that good progress is being made.”

As part of the provision of official controls on food safety in small meat premises, including abattoirs, the FSAI has service contracts in place with councils across the country.

Under the proposal, it is understood that veterinary inspectors would continue to enforce the same legislation in the premises that they currently supervise, but their employment would transfer to the DAFM.

FSAI stated that it is essential that there is a service contract in place to provide a legal basis for a local authority to enforce food law on behalf of the statutory body.

When the current contracts were due to expire in March they were extended until June to allow more time for the discussions.

As the talks had not concluded by May, the FSAI again wrote to local authorities outlining that the contracts would be extended by a further six months to December 31, 2022.

The contract also provides a mechanism for FSAI to provide funding to the local authorities for the service.

The FSAI explained that it will provide funding for the service during the second half of this year at the same rate as 2021.

In a parliamentary question on July 26, Sinn Féin TD, Eoin Ó Broin, asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, for an update on the transfer of local authority veterinary services to his department.

McConalogue said that while discussions are ongoing, no decision has been taken as to what aspects, if any, of the services may transfer to DAFM, and if agreed, when this might occur.