Suckler farmers and beef farmers feeding dry cows are being reminded to keep a close eye on cows as high numbers of summer mastitis cases have been recorded this year.

Summer mastitis is a disease that often affects the same farms year after year and in some cases, just certain fields within those farms.

According to Animal Health Ireland (AHI), it is an acute disease of the non-lactating mammary gland and is mainly caused by the bacteria Trueperella pyogenes (formerly known as Arcanobacterium pyogenes).

Flies are considered to be the main transmitters of mastitis and the number of flies have increased greatly in many regions this week following the recent prolonged hot and dry spell.

Autumn-calving suckler cows and in-calf heifers are particularly susceptible to the disease at this time of year.

It is a serious condition and can be fatal if not treated promptly. Often the first clinical signs is stiffness when the animal is walking.

Other signs include a swollen, inflamed, painful teat or quarter, which can be easily identified by careful observation, particularly if flies become attracted to it.

In most cases, once the bacteria gain entry, they produce toxins which may lead to septicaemia (blood poisoning). As the illness progresses, further signs are swelling of the hind legs, obvious lethargy and separation from the herd, abortion and even death.

Some cows wall off the infection without showing any signs. Eventually in these cases, pus may burst out through the skin from the abscess formed within the affected quarter.

Agriland’s advice

Check vulnerable stock at least twice/day and when herding, put cows up if lying and look for any signs of swollen quarters or stiffness when walking.

The importance of having good fly control measures in place cannot be overemphasised.

Ideally, treat with one of the pour-on fly repellents or tags. Equally, farmers should consider putting Stockholm Tar in and around the udders every 10 days until the risk period is reduced.

Animals that have been infected will need to be taken in, their quarter stripped out treated and checked for a high temperature.

A vet can advise if an anti-inflammatory or antibiotic is needed.