Mastitis is one of the most common, and economically challenging diseases faced by dairy farmers.

One case can cost farmers anywhere from €250-700, depending on its severity.

To properly treat cases, farmers need to determine the source of the mastitis – which is typically either environmental or contagion.

Environmental mastitis

Environmental mastitis is usually caused by an infection contracted outside of the milking parlour. It is caused by bacteria such as E.coli and Strep Uberis, the primary sources being faeces and mud.

To minimise the chances of the development of environmental mastitis, good stockman ship is required when herding the cows and during milking.

However, although mastitis is primarily picked up outside the milking parlour, it is still possible for bacteria to spread from one cow to another. It is therefore important that good hygiene levels are kept in the milking parlour.

Milking-routine tips to prevent bacteria spreading:

Wipe teats with a paper towel;

Draw milk from each teat prior to the cluster being attached;

Do not over or under-milk cows;

Wear gloves.

Cows entering and leaving the parlour are at the highest risk of contracting an infection. This is why it is important that these areas are kept clean, particularly the exit when a cows teat end will still be open.

Post-milking teat spraying is also important to help to reduce the bacterial load that may be placed on the cow’s teat.

Other areas that require management area farm roadways, entrances into paddocks, and around troughs.

If these area become mucky, it may cause an increase in cases within the herd.

It is also important to record all mastitis cases during the lactation and that this data plays a role in the selection of cows for culling.

Some cows are more prone to cases of mastitis and the removal of these cows from the herd can often result in improve cell counts.