The Irish Texel Sheep Society Western Region Club is holding a sale of rams this Friday (August 27).

The sale, which is taking place at Roscommon Mart, is set to kick off at 7:00p.m, with viewing from 6:00p.m.

The sale is coming hot on the heels of the society’s premier sale at Blessington Mart just under two weeks ago, where prices reached a record of €13,000 in what was the society’s biggest-ever premier sale.

Speaking ahead of the sale, chairman of the Western Regional Texel Club, John Higgins said: “It’s a new venture that we are trying to cater for farmers who are looking to buy a ram by having it on Friday evening.

“There will 50 rams on offer, consisting of both shearling and ram lambs.

“There will be a number of five-star rams on offer. We will be having a pre-sale show, with the judge coming from Co. Mayo – TJ Duffy – who has a good name within the breed and who is a very good judge.

“We will be hoping that there will be something there for everyone who is looking for a ram on the evening.”

Both ringside and online bidding through LSL Auctions will be available. Furthermore, transport, the club said, can be organised for purchasers on the evening.

IRISH TEXEL SHEEP SOCIETY WESTERN REGION TEXEL CLUB