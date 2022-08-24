The Irish Texel Sheep Society Western Region Club is holding a sale of rams this Friday (August 27).

The sale, which is taking place at Roscommon Mart, is set to kick off at 7:00p.m, with viewing from 6:00p.m.

The sale is coming hot on the heels of the society’s premier sale at Blessington Mart just under two weeks ago, where prices reached a record of €13,000 in what was the society’s biggest-ever premier sale.

Speaking ahead of the sale, chairman of the Western Regional Texel Club, John Higgins said: “It’s a new venture that we are trying to cater for farmers who are looking to buy a ram by having it on Friday evening.

“There will 50 rams on offer, consisting of both shearling and ram lambs.

“There will be a number of five-star rams on offer. We will be having a pre-sale show, with the judge coming from Co. Mayo – TJ Duffy – who has a good name within the breed and who is a very good judge.

Advertisement

“We will be hoping that there will be something there for everyone who is looking for a ram on the evening.”

Both ringside and online bidding through LSL Auctions will be available. Furthermore, transport, the club said, can be organised for purchasers on the evening.