Roscommon Mart has appointed a new mart manager to replace Maura Quigley, who is set to retire.

In a statement released, the Board of Directors of Roscommon Co-Operative Livestock Mart Limited announced that Tony Conry will become the fifth general manager in the mart’s 63 year history.

A resident of Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Tony Conry will succeed Maura Quigley who will retire from the position having become general manager in January 2012 and employed with the society since October 1978.

Tony Conry, the statement said, brings a wide range of skills to the position, having extensive experience in the financial and agricultural sectors along with operating a part-time farm enterprise.

A 2019 business graduate of IIPMM Dublin, Tony’s most recent appointment has been working as a regional sales manager with LoanITT since 2020. Previous employment experience over the last two decades includes positions with Vendor Finance, Kepak Athleague and Bank of Scotland Ireland.

Announcing the appointment, Mark Donnelly, chairman of Roscommon Mart said: “I am delighted to welcome Tony Conry as general manager of Roscommon Mart. Tony brings a wealth of experience to the position which will stand to him in his new role.

“On behalf of the board of directors, shareholders and myself, I wish Tony the very best of luck, health and happiness on this new journey leading our co-op mart into the future.

“I look forward to working with him, together with the board and our valuable staff members to develop and grow the business for all our members and patrons.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our outgoing general manager, Maura Quigley for her loyal and dedicated service in her various roles over the last 45 years and thank her for ensuring that a smooth handover will take place over the next number of weeks.

“Anyone who is acquainted with Maura knows that she gave Roscommon Mart full commitment and dedication throughout her hard-working career. On behalf of everyone associated with Roscommon Mart, I wish her the very best in the future.”

Commenting on his appointment, Tony Conry said: “I am honoured that I have been given the opportunity to lead Roscommon Mart into the exciting times ahead for the agricultural industry.

“I plan to work with all the directors, shareholders, staff members and stakeholders to maximise the returns for all who support the mart business.

“I look forward to engaging with my new colleagues and our valued customers and communities who I will meet in the time ahead.

“I would like to thank Maura Quigley who will guide me through the leadership transition over the next number of weeks as I settle into my new role.”

It is anticipated that Tony Conry will commence his employment with Roscommon Mart during October, 2022.