The drying-off of autumn-calving cows has started on farms, with this being the beginning of the next lactation for cows.

Getting the drying-off process right is key to ensuring that cows calve down without mastitis, and that any cell count issues are cured.

If drying-off is done incorrectly, it can result in cows being more exposed to picking up mastitis in the dry period.

Hygiene

Hygiene is critical during the drying-off process. The area used, hands/gloves and the cow’s teat need to be as clean as possible and remain that way during the entire process.

In fact, gloves should be changed between each cow for optimal hygiene levels.

Keep the number of cows to be treated to a manageable number; no more than 20/person/day is recommended. This is to ensure that the person drying-off remains fresh and alert.

Cows’ tails should also be clipped prior to drying-off and cows should not be overly dirty.

Drying-off

The use of an antibiotic treatment at drying-off should be determined by milk-recording results, with only cows that require treatment receiving it.

Teat sealers will be used on many farms to prevent infections being picked up. If they are being used, cows should remain standing for the first two hours after applications to allow sufficient time for the teat canal to close.

Ideally, cows should be kept away from the sound of the milking machine to avoid stimulus implying time to let milk down.

It is also important not to use antibiotics at drying off on cows that are going to be culled within the next two to three months in order to avoid unacceptable meat residues.

Autumn-calving

During the dry-period it is important to continually monitor and observe cows on a daily basis for signs of mastitis.

Cows are likely to spend most of their dry period at grass, which should reduce the likelihood of an infection – but not completely eliminate it.