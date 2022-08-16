Ireland’s imports from the UK have increased by €761 million to €2.166 billion in June 2022 compared to June 2021, an increase of 54%, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It published details today (Tuesday, August 16) of goods exported and imported in June 2022.

Imports from Northern Ireland increased by 21% in the period between January and June compared to 2021 figures, an increase of €413 million to €2,368 billion.

Exports to Northern Ireland for January to June 2022 increased by €662 million to €2,419 billion, an increase of 38%.

The value of goods imported from Great Britain increased by €4.77 billion to €11,440 billion in the 12 months from June 2021 to June 2022.

Exports to Great Britain in June 2022 increased by €532 million to €1.917 billion in the 12 months from June 2021 to June 2022.

Exports to Great Britain accounted for 11% of total exports in June 2022.

The value of goods exports to Great Britain for the first half of 2022 increased by €2.2 billion to €8.8 billion, compared with the same period of 2021.

UK live animal exports

Exports of live food and live animals to Great Britain was up €5 million in June 2022 while imports of food and live animals was up €33 million to €172 million.

Northern Ireland imports of live animals was up by €32 million while exports was up by €28 million.

Machinery exports to Great Britain was down by €18 million while imports of machinery was down €133 million compared to figures in June 2021.

Exports of machinery to Northern Ireland was down €27 million while imports of machinery were down €4 million in the 12 months from June 2021 to June 2022.