Dairygold has become the latest milk processor to set its price for supplies in July, deciding to increase its offering.

The business said this afternoon (Tuesday, August 16) that it has increased the July quoted milk price by 2c/L to 57.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

According to Dairygold, this milk price will equate to an average July farmgate milk price of 63c/L, based on average July milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

On standard EU constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the Dairygold price for July equates to 62.7c/L.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Dairy markets have been flat in recent weeks as significant inflation has started to affect demand.

“The society continues to recognise the significant increase in input costs to milk suppliers in the year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge,” the spokesperson added.

“While markets remain firm, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group have both already announced their milk prices for July.

Lakeland announced an increase in its base price of 3c/L for its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland.

This will see suppliers receive 55.1c/L inclusive of VAT for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland who are on fixed-milk price contracts will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price by 2.5p/L to 44p/L.

All farmers committed to fixed milk-price contracts will receive a 7p/L supplementary payment.

Also last week, Kerry Group announced that its base price for June milk supplies will increase to 53.5c/L, inclusive VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This reflects an increase in price of 2c/L compared to the base price for May supplies.