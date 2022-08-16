A chicken product has been recalled due to a mis-packing issue, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Dunnes Stores is recalling a batch of its Oyster Cut Irish Chicken Thighs that were mispacked with raw chicken breast on the bone, the FSAI said in a statement today (Tuesday, August 16). Labelled as chicken thighs but contains raw chicken breast

Therefore, the cooking instructions provided on the label are incorrect.

Product details

Dunnes Stores Oyster Cut Irish Chicken Thighs; pack size 990g; approval number IE 803 EC. The product’s use-by date is August 18.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch, the FSAI confirmed.

Other food alerts from the FSAI this month relate to a batch of Ella’s Kitchen Banana and Vanilla Bread Pudding due to possible microbiological contamination, which could make it unsafe to eat.

Customers have been advised not to feed the product to children and retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale, and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Earlier this month, the FSAI recalled batches of free-range duck eggs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall related to batches of Meadow Park, six-pack eggs, according to the FSAI.