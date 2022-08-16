The Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC) has lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission in relation to the Teagasc forestry advisory service.

AIFC is alleging that Ireland is in breach of competition law due to the manner in which the forestry advisory service in Ireland is funded and operated.

They claim that the lack of a proper forestry advisory service is among the reasons for national afforestation targets not being met.

According to AIFC, there are 190 approved and accredited professional forestry consultants in Ireland.

However, it said that “only limited technical advice” is provided by these consultants as it is uneconomical when Teagasc provides a free advisory service.

AIFC claims that there is a “very restricted and limited, and in some regions non-existent, forestry advisory service available to farmers and landowners”.

It said that there are eight professional foresters currently employed by Teagasc to provide advisory services.

AIFC chair, Dermot Houlihan claimed that farmers have little interest now in planting trees.

“In addition to an attractive new [forestry] scheme, there is a pressing need for a full forestry advisory service to achieve the maximum rate of sustainable afforestation.

“There are substantial parcels of land that can be used for forestry with significant and long-term financial benefit to landowners without interfering with agricultural output,” he said.

Houlihan added that the current failure of public policy on afforestation and forestry management has “significant implications for climate change targets and sectoral emission restrictions”.

“There are up to 20,000 forest owners, mostly farmers, and as much of the area planted is relatively young there is a great need for these areas to be effectively managed in order achieve their full potential.

“The AIFC has repeatedly raised these matters with the department of agriculture [food and the marine], but without success and were left with no option but to lodge a formal complaint the EU Commission,” he explained.

“Given the very demanding sectoral carbon emission targets announced by the government and the emphasis placed on forestry, including agro-forestry, it is crucial that political action is now taken to provide a proper structure and resources for a comprehensive and nationwide forestry advisory service,” Houlihan concluded.