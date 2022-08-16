Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, August 16) issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight for the entire country.

The national forecaster explained that weather conditions which are conducive to the spread of blight will develop in most areas of Ireland on Sunday through to Monday (August 21-22).

The warning is due to remain in place until 1:00p.m on Monday.

Met Éireann advised potato growers that there will be limited opportunities for spraying from Thursday onwards.

Blight, which is caused by an airborne fungus called Phytophthora Infestans, thrives in very high humidity, combined with an odd shower of rain.

According to Teagasc, around €5 million is spent on fungicides annually in Ireland to mitigate the impacts of potato blight.

Following the recent heatwave, Met Éireann said that temperatures will return to average levels this week with mean air temperatures of 13-17°.

Soil temperatures are due to remain several degrees above average but are expected to reduce slightly.

The forecaster noted that soils are dry in most parts of the country, but are very dry in the south and east.

Soil moisture deficits are ranging from 20-40mm across Connacht and Ulster, to 40-80mm in Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann said that conditions tonight will be largely dry in most parts, with an odd passing shower.

Temperatures will fall back to between 6-11°, the north to northwest winds will ease as the night progresses.

Wednesday morning will be dry and sunny with the chance of an isolated shower in some areas. Cloud will building in the west in the afternoon which will bring drizzle and light rain by evening.

The westerly winds will be light and temperatures will reach 16-21°.

The current outlook is for unsettled weather with rain and showers, the weekend could be wet and breezy.