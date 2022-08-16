Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced today (Tuesday, August 16) that Ireland will notify the EU Commission of its intention to avail of a derogation for cereal farmers in relation to the crop diversification rules for 2023.

He said that this change will provide maximum flexibility for farmers regarding their planting decisions in the coming weeks and months.

The relaxation of these rules on derogation is part of the EU response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is aimed at addressing the heightened food security concerns related to global food availability and affordability.

“This change should be seen as complementing the measures already taken by the government in 2022 to encourage Irish farmers to grow more tillage crops which in turn will help towards producing more food,” Minister McConalogue said.

The derogation for 2023 is to support food security and farmers are encouraged to cultivate crops for food production.

Derogation for 2024

In relation to 2024, Minister McConalogue added: “My officials are engaging with commission services in relation to the crop diversification and crop rotation requirements from 2024.

“I am pleased to announce that a hybrid of crop diversification and crop rotation, suitable to the Irish situation, has been agreed with the European Commission.”

Further information in relation to the crop diversification and crop rotation requirements from 2024 will be announced in the coming weeks, when discussions with the European Commission have concluded, the minister has indicated.

Crop diversification

Within the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), greening and specifically crop diversification places obligations on tillage farmers regarding the number of crops that must be grown, as set out under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

For farmers with more than 10ha of tillage land, but less than 30ha, at least two crops must be grown. For those with more than 30ha, at least three crops must be grown.

Along with the number, crops farmers must also ensure that the main crop does not exceed 75% of the tillage area and for those required to grow more than two crops, that the two main crops do not exceed 95% of the tillage area.

Certain exemptions exist to these crop diversification rules – the main one being that those with more than 75% grassland are exempt.

Advertisement

While greening will not exist within the new CAP, elements of greening have been moved into Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC). GAEC 7 specifically covers “crop rotation in arable land except for crops grown under water”.

A hybrid of crop rotation and crop diversification suitable to the Irish situation has been agreed with the European Commission.

Current crop diversification rules will continue to apply at farm level:

Two-crop rule will apply to arable (tillage) of area of between 10ha and 30ha, with the main crop not greater than 75% of the arable area;

Three-crop rule will apply to arable area of greater than 30ha, with the main crop not greater than 75% of the arable area and the two main crops not greater than 95% of the arable land.

And

A new crop rotation requirement will apply at parcel level:

Crop rotation must take place at parcel level i.e. there must be a change of the crop in each parcel by the end of the four-year cycle.

Exemptions

Ireland has agreed a number of exemptions from both crop rotation and crop diversification, as follows:

Holdings of less than 10ha arable land;

Holdings of greater than 75% of arable land that is used for grasses or other herbaceous forage, lands lying fallow, cultivation of leguminous crops or a combination of these uses;

Holdings of greater than 75% of the eligible agricultural area is permanent grassland, is used for the production of grasses, or for the production of other herbaceous forage.

Any certified organic land, including land ‘in conversion’, will automatically be considered compliant with GAEC 7, as long as it has been certified by an accredited body, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Ireland has also secured an exemption from both crop rotation and crop diversification in relation to catch crops.

Farmers committing to sow at least 50% of arable area at farm level in catch crops annually and sow all parcels in catch crops over the four-year cycle will be exempt from crop diversification and crop rotation.

Ireland has also secured an additional exemption from crop rotation (crop diversification will still apply) i.e., farmers of less than 50ha growing more than 50% barley will be exempt from crop rotation requirements.

Crop rotation will not apply to area under multi-annual crops, grasses and other herbaceous forage, and land lying fallow. The minister has said that further information in relation to exemptions, crop types etc., will be announced in the coming weeks, when discussions with the European Commission have concluded.