Kerry County Council is currently assessing the damage caused by a bog slide outside Tralee which resulted in a family being trapped in their home for up to 19 hours.

The bog slide, which happened at around 4:00p.m yesterday (Monday, August 15) in the Ballymacelligott area, followed heavy rainfall. Video: Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald

The council said that a section of the local road at Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligott will remain closed until further notice.

It added that it is liaising with the residents who have been impacted.

Eileen Scanlon lives beside where the bog slide happened with her parents, sister and her partner, along with their eight dogs and nine cats.

She told Agriland that the family and their pets were trapped inside their home for 19 hours until they could be reached by Kerry Civil Defence due to the debris on the road.

“We go into Tralee for everything and we are just cut off basically. We were planning on going into town today to do bits and pieces but we can’t now,” she said. Image: Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald

Although the Scanlon house escaped any structural damage, their water supply has been cut off. Kerry Civil Defence delivered water and other provisions, including pet food, to the family today.

Eileen’s father, who is unwell, will also need to be brought to a pre-arranged hospital appointment in Tralee tomorrow by members of Kerry Civil Defence.

Eileen explained that the family is “very frustrated” given that another bog slide occurred at the same location in August 2008.

The Scanlons are worried that their house could be swept away if a similar incident happens again. Video: Eileen Scanlon

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council told Agriland that staff from its environment, water services, roads and other departments are meeting regularly to assess and monitor the situation and to coordinate the extensive clean-up operation.

It is understood that a drone will also be used to assess the damage.

The council is also liaising with Coillte and Inland Fisheries Ireland in relation to the incident.

Kerry county councillor Cathal Foley has called for an immediate and speedy investigation into the bog slide.

“In August 2008 a similar landslide in the same area caused the deaths of thousands of salmon and trout and it is feared that a similar level of devastation has occurred today.

“The rivers were only starting to recover from the previous catastrophic incident and now another one has occurred in the very same area.

“This is in an area where wind turbines have been constructed on peatland,” he added.

“This landslide is a grim reminder that nature cannot be taken for granted and we must ensure that these important landscapes and the people that live there, are given every protection possible,” councillor Foley said.