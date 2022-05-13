Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (May 13, 2022) announced €15 million in funding as part of a new five-year strategic partnership with Coillte aiming to boost rural tourism.

The money will be used to develop outdoor recreation facilities in 260 recreational forests and 12 forest parks on Coillte lands.

The investment proposes to improve around 3,000km of walking trails and cycleways, develop or enhance play areas and upgrade car parking and toilet facilities.

Coillte investment

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Rural and Community Development and the state forestry company will provide €3 million annually until 2026 to upgrade amenities.

Among the projects that will be funded this year are:

Avondale Forest Park, Co. Wicklow: €100,000 to construct new multi-access trail and a family cycle trail;

Donadea Forest Park, Co. Kildare: €160,000 towards final phase of works to entrance road and car park;

Crough Wood, Co. Waterford: €80,000 to reinforce unstable embankment and re-open trail;

Deerpark forest, Co. Cavan: €200,000 for a new access point and car park.

Coillte estimates that it welcomes in the region of 18 million recreation visitors annually to its sites. During the past two years, visitor numbers have doubled at some of its most popular sites.

Announcing the approval of the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our forest parks, walking and cycling trails and upland areas are what makes rural Ireland stand out.

“We all know the benefits that our forest parks and outdoor trails provide in terms of both our physical and mental wellbeing.

“And so, I’m really pleased to approve this new partnership today – which I have no doubt will be so important in terms of attracting more visitors to rural Ireland.”

CEO of Coillte, Imelda Hurley outlined that the state company is the largest provider of outdoor recreation space in the country.

“We are particularly keen to provide additional facilities at our recreation sites to support our visitor’s experience, such as food and beverage outlets, enhanced trails, waymarking and signage.

“By partnering with local businesses to provide services for visitors, we can increase local and rural economic activity and enable local employment,” she said.

Minister Humphreys explained that the investment is among a range of initiatives which will be central to the new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy being launched later this year.