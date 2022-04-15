The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (Friday, April 15) announced a €15 million fund to upgrade community centres.

Community groups in both rural and urban locations across the country will be eligible to apply for grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 for works.

The government has divided the funding into three categories, as follows:

Small scale projects/improvements to facilities: €10,000 to €25,000;

Larger scale projects: €25,001 to €100,000;

Major projects: €100,001 to €300,000.

Applications for larger and major works must include a minimum contribution of 5% of the total project costs from the applicants own funds.

There will be a two-stage application process with applicants asked to register their organisation in advance of the formal application process going live. Registration will open on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The application process itself is due to open on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 with the closing date for applications on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The Department of Rural and Community Development explained that a range of capital works would be supported, including:

Works to improve communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities;

Energy retrofitting for windows, doors and heating systems;

Works to address safety concerns or improve disability access;

Upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas;

Works to develop community centres as social hubs;

Essential maintenance works.

The department will be hosting a number of online information events in May and June to provide guidance in relation to the application process.



Announcing the funding today, Minister Heather Humphreys said:

“We need places for people to meet up, to play sport and engage in all sorts of activities whether it is meals for the elderly, indoor soccer or basketball, or providing a space for the local dramatic society to perform.

“This new fund is about supporting them to carry out vital upgrade works as well as enhancing the services and amenities they can provide to persons of all ages in their community.

“I am encouraging all community groups to look at this fund and think about how they can use it to improve their own local parish hall or community centre.

“Community centres are all about bringing people together in a locality. As minister, I want to ensure community centres continue to be at the heart of our local parishes, towns and villages,” the minister concluded.