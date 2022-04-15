The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), An Garda Síochána (gardaí), and the National Rural Safety Forum are joining forces for National Community Engagement Day.

The event takes place on April 27 in 300 venues across the country.

The event, last held in 2020, will involve over 800 communities from across the country meeting with their local gardaí and community representatives to discuss safety in rural areas, crime prevention and security.

The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour.

IFA deputy president, Brian Rushe, who is co-chair of the National Rural Safety Forum, said it’s crucial that everyone works together to serve the best interests of people at risk in our communities.

The National Community Engagement Day is the perfect platform for this, he said.

“Community reassurance and crime-prevention initiatives are at the centre of community welfare. IFA is very pleased to be working with An Garda Síochána and members of the National Rural Safety Forum on this great initiative and are urging all communities to come out on Wednesday week to make it a memorable day,” he said.

Assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman, from Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said:

“The National Community Engagement Day will provide an opportunity for people from all our communities, both rural and urban, to meet with their local gardaí. I especially welcome the event this year as it is the first time since 2020 that it could take place owing to Covid-19 restrictions,” she added.

“Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities is essential to our mission of keeping people safe.

“Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice,” she said.

A list of venues and times, and more information, will be available next week on the garda website.