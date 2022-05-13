Farmers are being urged to ensure that their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications have been sent by next week’s closing date.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) opened the application window for BPS and related schemes on February 16.

The closing date for applications for this year is midnight on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Farmers were sent BPS information packs in the post, including maps of their holding and land details for this year, along with an information sheet to help them and their advisors with their applications.

Since 2018, applications must be made online to comply with EU regulations, therefore paper applications are not accepted.

This online approach, the department said, means that it can process all applications under these schemes “as efficiently as possible”.

Advertisement

Farmers can apply for all elements of direct payments online including the Basic Payment Scheme; Greening; Young Farmers Scheme; Protein Aid; and National Reserve.

Those who want to avail of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), GLAS and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also make applications online.

The crops declared on the 2022 BPS will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme and Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme.

DAFM again reminded farmers to ensure that their applications for the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC) are correct.

The department said that any farmers with questions on registering for agfood.ie can call 049 4368288. If a farmer is registered online and has questions relating to their BPS application they can contact 057 8674422.