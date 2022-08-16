This week’s episode of Farmland focusses on the key differences in the upcoming Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), changes to the nitrates derogation and the use of artificial insemination (AI) in livestock breeding.

The programme, which is now live on the agriland.ie platform, can be viewed by clicking the YouTube link above.

In the episode, Agriland editor Stella Meehan sits down with Longford-based agricultural advisors Paul Belton and Thomas Quinn, who look ahead to CAP 2023-2027 and note amendments to the eco-scheme, the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) and the new Agri Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES).

Both offer their insights on what the main stumbling blocks might be for farmers who opt into these measures and they share advice on examining what options are suitable for your farming system.

In addition to this, they discuss changes to the Nitrates Action Programme and outline how potential changes to the derogation could impact farmers around the country.

Advertisement

Later in Farmland

Later in the episode, Beef Programme Manager at the Irish Cattle Breeding Centre (ICBC) Rose Goulding, talks to Agriland’s technical beef specialist Breifne O’Brien about the latest trends in AI and livestock-breeding patterns.

Goulding breaks down how AI can play a role in reducing emissions. She explains that by breeding cattle that will begin calving at 24 months, calve themselves every year and have a decreased slaughter age, farmers can minimise emissions and maximise profits.

Within the suckler herd, she notes a significant rise in the demand for low-maintenance cattle, leading to an increase in the popularity of polled genetics, to avoid time consuming processes such as dehorning.

This week’s episode and podcast of Farmland is now live on the Agriland platform. All previous episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie, and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms.

All episodes of Farmland can be viewed by clicking here. Farmland – the podcast is also available on every major podcast platform.