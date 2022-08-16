The recent disposal sale of farm equipment held by Munster Auctions on behalf of the estate of John Holmes, Oola, Co. Limerick achieved a 100% clearance rate and realised a total sale value of €91,630.

This was an impressive achievement given that it was the first auction for the new company which was recently established by Martin Lonergan, who has many years experience in the business.

Auction stars

The two ‘big ticket’ items on the day were a 1993 Ford 7740 which realised €16,500 under the virtual hammer, while a neat and tidy New Holland TL100A from 2007 made €25,000. Ford 7740s were good solid tractors of 100hp, little wonder they are in demand

There is little surprise in seeing these two tractors sell as both were well kept and of a desirable power bracket for stock farmers.

The Ford’s cab was still in good condition while the New Holland would make an excellent loader tractor which could happily handle a modest mower in the season.

Major money maker

The tractors were destined to give a good return, but the real eye opener was the 1,800gal slurry tanker that went for more money than the Ford. A very well presented tanker which stole the show at €16,800

Eventually, the hammer fell at €16,800, a good price for a seemingly sound, but used, machine with a pump of unknown condition.

It was suggested that the long lead time for a new tanker, up to a year in many cases, may well have been a contributory factor to this satisfactory result.

Useful items sell well

Next in line, value wise, was a Krone rotor tedder which fetched €10,700, this was followed by a ‘good as new’ Amazone twin disc spreader, which made €4,700.

Two trailed items followed on, first was the almost unused Nugent stock trailer, brining in €4,600, while the much more used John Deere 1355, 2.7m trailed mower went to a new home for €4,100.

The other working items of interest which sold well included a smooth running flail mower, €3,240 and a beet chopper for €2,200.

Munster Auctions next sale

The next online sale involving farming equipment to be held by Munster Auctions is on Thursday, August 25, the venue for viewing is located beside junction 13 on the M8 at Mitchelstown.

To ensure a high standard of equipment it is capped at 80 lots and the selection of machines can be seen on the three days prior to sale. The Massey Ferguson 398 produced 89hp and this example has been fully restored over the past couple of years

Among the lots are a few classic tractors and a 14t Doosan excavator which was won on an online auction site and the new owner is now disposing of it. Won on an online auction, this 14t Doosan excavator from 2017 is is up for auction

Also on offer is a fully rebuilt Ford 7000, the owner of which has stored this collectable tractor in the shed for several years prior to sale. This Ford 5000 has been kept in light work by its current owner

Again on the collectable front, includes a Ford 5000; this tractor has been well cared for and has been used for light work during the summer by its current owner. At 100hp, the 7840 was another fine example of Ford’s engineers getting it right

Other items entered include a 14ft Ifor williams cattle trailer, a Takeuchi tb175 7.5t track machine, a tri-axle 25ft Chieftain low loader with hydraulic ramps, and a 14t Chieftain Dump Trailer.



