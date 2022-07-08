Not all farmers have the budget to buy the latest mega tractors displayed in dealers’ yards, so the selection of used machines coming to auction at Oola, Co. Limerick is bound to attract strong interest.

One such is auction is due to take place on Monday July 25, 2022 as two very desirable New Holland tractors, plus a variety of other machines, go under the virtual hammer of Munster Auctions.

Clean working tractors

The lots constitute the working fleet of the late John Holmes who had a keen interest in keeping his machinery clean and well serviced. The New Holland TL100 was designed with stock farmers in mind

Leading the list are the two tractors, the younger being a 95hp New Holland TL100, with low hours, from 2007.

These models are compact and reliable, making this one an ideal base for a loader tractor for everyday use on a stock farm.

Still up to the task

The second is a 100hp New Holland 7740 from 1993. Early New Hollands are very much working classics with the value depending on the interest of enthusiasts and their ability to carry on working. At almost 30 years of age this example of the NH 7740 has plenty of life left in it yet

This example has just over 10,000 hours on the clock but has a clean engine and is obviously well cared for, starting instantly and running smoothly.

In addition to the tractors there are a number implements which obviously have a good deal of life left in them.

Trailed implements at Oola

The first is a 7.8m Krone tedder from 2019. Krone has been beefing up these machines and this one benefits from a little more metal in its construction than previous generations. Exceptionally clean for an on-farm slurry tanker, this model dates from 2015

An 1,800gal Rossmore slurry tanker is also available which is in spotless condition, although it is always wise to flush tankers out on a regular basis.

This one benefits from a long and undamaged suction hose being included. Still working well the JD 1355 mower has a 2.7m cut

Slightly older, but still working well we are assured by the vendor, is a John Deere 1355 9ft trailed mower from 2006. The paintwork is a little scruffy but these are solid machines with the frame supporting the cutter bar.

Pristine spreader

Should the equipment on any farm be less than well cared for, it is the fertiliser spreader which will suffer first.

The twin disc Amazone ZA-M from 2016 being offered here is spotless, with no corrosion showing on the hopper and little wear on the vanes. Amazone spreader still has its cover intact

Although not a farm implement as such, there is also included an ‘as new’ Nugent twin-axle stock trailer which appears to be from 2017. It also appears to be virtually unused.

The remaining lots include two round bale trailers, a yard scraper, auger bucket and other small items.

New company

The sale is online only with viewing available on July 23 at Oolahills West, Oola, Co. Limerick, from 10:00a.m. A bidding deposit will be required. Of unknown age, this flail mower was running without undue noise or vibration

Munster Auctions is a new concern founded by Martin Lonergan who spent five years with Cork Marts before setting up on his own account this summer.

The firm will be serving both the agricultural and property markets with the emphasis on clearance, liquidation and general plant and machinery auctions.