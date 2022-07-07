Teagasc ran a photo competition in the run up to their national Beef Open Day, BEEF2022, and invited entries from beef farmers all over the country, which depicted what beef farming means to them and what day-to-day life is like on an Irish beef farm.

Teagasc Beef Enterprise leader Paul Crosson said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to our competition and delighted to have received such high quality entries.

“The judges and I had a difficult task to whittle down over 150 entries to three winners and five runners up, all which showcased what’s great about Irish beef farming.”

Teagasc Beef Photo Competition

The first prize winner was Treasa Gibney from Kells in Co. Meath. Treasa submitted a photograph of her father Patsy with his granddaughter Ella (Treasa’s daughter) agreeing on a price to sell the cattle (pictured above).

Patsy and Treasa have been farming together for 25 years and Ella now has a very keen interest in the cattle too.

Advertisement

The second prize winner chosen was Elodie Gill from Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly.

Elodie snapped the photograph (below), through a hedge while out on the farm one day. Elodie wrote ‘A gap in the hedge leads to beautiful grazing cattle’ as her caption. Image: Elodie Gill

The third prize went to Kieran Beirne from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. When the photograph was taken, the cows had just moved into their new paddock and were enjoying the evening sunset (pictured below). Image: Kieran Beirne

There were five runners up also chosen. They were Colm Mulligan, Co. Leitrim; Bill Guinan, Co. Offaly; Aoibhin Coady, Co. Tipperary; Chris Gethings, Co. Offaly and Christopher Doughan, Co. Tipperary.