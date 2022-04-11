The latest dealer to take on New Holland in Ireland is Donohoe’s of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Donohoe Agri Ltd. was established in 1901 as part of a larger company selling mineral waters and later, agricultural supplies. It is currently a main dealer for Deutz Fahr as well as many other well-known brands of implements.

Donohoe’s latest move

New Holland issued a statement over the past few days noting that the dealer will now offer a range of New Holland products and parts including tractors, telehandlers, balers and New Holland branded Implements.

Full service and aftersales support will also be available from the company.

Tom O’Leary, dealer principal at Donohoe’s commented:

“We are we delighted to have been able expand our agricultural operations with the New Holland brand. We look forward to working with all of the many loyal New Holland customers in the area and wish them a warm welcome to Donohoe’s as we grow our business in the area, together with New Holland.”

New Holland happy to fill sales gap

Pat Smith, New Holland business director for UK commented: “We are delighted to welcome Donohoe Agri Machinery to the New Holland dealer network in Ireland. With a long trading history, they bring both industry experience and an ambition to grow their business with New Holland.”

The appointment helps fill in a gap in the south east with Wexford farmers wanting to buy a New Holland having to travel to Co. Kilkenny or Arklow to visit their nearest dealer prior to this appointment.

Massey Harris combines

Donohoe’s was appointed Massey Harris agents in 1901 although they sold only implements, mainly reapers and mowers, in the early years.

The company’s involvement with tractors began with sales of the International Titan and Mogul tractors. After the second world war, they started importing Massey Harris combines, both self propelled and trailed, taking on a full Massey Ferguson franchise in 1958.

In 2007 they took on the Same Deutz Fahr agency, a relationship which now looks set to end with this latest announcement.