Driving down to the local dealer to lean over the counter, peering at a screen to identify machine parts has long been a ritual of machinery repair. CNH though, might soon be changing all that.

The company has launched a new online parts e-commerce service which it has dubbed MyCNHIStore.

Expediating parts selection

This is said to simplify and speed up the process of purchasing genuine parts for machine owners across its three agricultural equipment brands – Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture.

MyCNHIStore will eventually be available across all European countries enabling the ability to select and order parts at any time.

Multi-brand and multi-dealer shopping carts will allow customers to buy parts for all their equipment regardless of CNHi brand and segment.

Choice of search options

The platform allows customers to search for parts by name/part number, machine model number, serial number or saved vehicle, via desktop computer or a mobile device.

Parts for all CNH brands and segments will be available to order online

Users can also view equipment assemblies to ensure they are ordering the correct part, and 360° photos of faster moving parts may also be examined.

When looking for the correct part, the diagrams and illustrations, usually only available on the dealer’s system, appear to the farmer for confirmation and ordering.

The platform has now launched in the UK market for Case IH and New Holland Agriculture and is available to access via the CNH website.

In support of dealers

CNH is mindful of its dealer network and notes that the new service is an addition to what is already offered by dealers, who are still required to fulfil the orders.

The site is said to provide full transparency in price and availability, plus shipping timing and costs. By including the dealer in the process, it will retain the professional competence of the CNH Industrial dealer network, according to the company.

CNHi will be providing a dedicated e-commerce team responsible for supporting dealers in the use of the new system and improving its functionality going forward.