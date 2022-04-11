The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett has announced the establishment of a new Organic Forum.

The stakeholder group is tasked with driving growth of the organic sector and will meet for the first time this Wednesday (April 13).

There are 24 members of the forum which is being chaired by former Bord Bia director for meat, foods and beverages, Padraig Brennan.

The Kilkenny man now runs a consultancy company working with Irish food and drinks companies.

Along with Brennan, the forum includes representatives from the farming and food processing sector; organic certification bodies; and relevant state agencies.

The full membership of the new Organic Forum is as follows:

Padraig Brennan, Padraig Brennan Consulting (Chairperson);

Julie Roche, Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA);

Tom Starr, Arrabawn;

Niamh Jinks, Aurivo;

Úna Ní Bhroin, Beechlawn Organic Farm;

Seamus McMenamin, Bord Bia;

Catherine Morrison, Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM);

Annie Flahavan, Flahavans;

Nicola O’Connell, Glanbia;

Vincent Cleary, Glenisk;

John Purcell, Good Herdsmen;

Alisha Ryan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Farm and Rural Affairs Committee;

Fergal Byrne, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Organics Committee;

John Curran, Irish Farmers Association (IFA);

Teresa Morrissey, IFA Aquaculture;

Kathryn Roche, Irish Country Meats;

Henry O’Donnell, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA);

Gillian Westbrook, Irish Organic Association (IOA);

Dermot Callaghan, Office of Government Procurement;

Gillian Richardson, Macra na Feirme;

Sean McGloin, National Organic Training;

Colin Keogh, Organic Trust;

Sinéad Moran, Talamh Beo;

Elaine Leavy, Teagasc.

The immediate focus of the group will be on the continued implementation of the National Organic Strategy 2025, along with identifying supports needed to remove barriers preventing growth of the sector.

Organic Forum

Announcing the selection of the group, Minister Pippa Hackett said:

“The formation of this high-level group is to build upon the excellent work in the National Organic Strategy 2019 to 2025 and to continue to advance further some of the main actions which are regarded as priorities for development of the sector.

“This is a sector which has a central role to play in increasing future well-being and reducing the harmful effects of the climate and biodiversity crises.

“The reason each individual member of the forum has been invited to take part is because I believe their experience and expertise can contribute to the solutions we need to drive the growth of the organic sector,” Hackett said.

The minister said she was delighted to have secured Padraig Brennan to chair the forum “given his vast experience at a very senior level in the Irish food sector”.

It is expected that the forum will meet “at least quarterly” and report back to Minister Hackett on the relevant issues and necessary actions it identifies.

The government has set a target of 7.5% land coverage for organics in Ireland.



Minister Hackett has proposed a budget of €256 million under the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to deliver this. This is 500% larger than the budget for the current scheme.