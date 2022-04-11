Three of the next four weeks will see most factory sites operating a four-day kill as Good Friday, the Easter Bank Holiday Monday and the May Bank Holiday Monday all fall within the next four weeks.

This will result in a reduced number of cattle being processed over the coming weeks.

This morning’s (Monday, April 11) factory quotes sees most processors hold prices at the same levels as last week with a few of the factories who were behind on price last week, edging up 5c/kg on prime cattle for this week.

For heifers, the base price this week is ranging from €4.85/kg to €4.95/kg on the grid.

Procurement staff have mentioned noticing larger than usual amounts of overfat heifers being presented at factories and said they are willing to give a little more for a group of steers than groups of overfat heifers.

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures show that just over 6% of the heifers processed in the week ending Sunday, April 3, graded a 4+ or above in flesh.

Steer price this week is ranging from €4.80 – €4.90/kg depending on the site, with stronger prices appearing to be more readily available from processors in the northern half of the country.

Advertisement

Breed bonuses are available on both Angus and Hereford heifers and steers of up to 20-30c/kg and processors remain extremely anxious for in-spec Angus heifers and steers.

Looking at cow price and R-grade cow quotes are ranging from €4.40-€4.50/kg, with €4.50-€4.60/kg on offer for U-grade cows.

€4.20 – €4.30/kg is on offer for P and O-grade cows respectively this week, with up to 10c/kg more available where numbers of better-type cows are available.

Under-24 month bulls are ranging from €4.80 – €4.85/kg for R grades, with €4.90 – €4.95 on offer for U-grades.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.70/kg for stronger types and as high as €4.60/kg is available for P-grade bulls.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.75 – €4.80/kg on the grid.