A media and advertising campaign by the National Dairy Council (NDC) showcasing Irish dairy will return to television screens from today (Monday, April 11).

The campaign from the National Dairy Council (NDC) will see 20- and 30-second television adverts “encouraging people to take pride in Irish dairy and demonstrating the passion and commitment of the farmers that make it happen”.

The ads will feature NDC farmer ambassadors Eamon Sheehan from Co. Kilkenny, Shane Fitzgerald from Waterford and Louise Crowley from Limerick, all explaining their efforts to employ sustainable farming, as well as dairy farming’s place “in Ireland’s national heritage”. NDC farmer ambassador Eamon Sheehan, who will feature in the televisions ads

The campaign – titled ‘From the Ground Up’ – will be on television nationally throughout April, May and June, beginning today.

Zoe Kavanagh, chief executive of the NDC, said that – due to the increasing public debate around sustainability in dairy – “now is the time to get people on board with the farmers to show their support and solidarity”.

“Dairy farming has been going on in Ireland for over 4,000 years and it’s a part of our national identity. Our grass-fed family farming system is ideally suited to the Irish climate and, such is its place in Irish society, that our research shows around one in four people know a dairy farmer personally,” Kavanagh commented.

However, she argued that there is a “disconnect” between, one the one had, those who buy and consume dairy, and on the other, what farmers are doing to address issues of sustainability and climate action.

“Our ‘From the Ground Up’ media campaign aims to bridge that gap, encouraging pride, greater understanding and a level of responsibility for our national dairy industry.”

“If we don’t support Irish dairy – have a sense of ownership and involvement – then the industry’s future, and the future of our 18,000 family dairy farms and the 60,000 jobs that Irish dairy supports, is uncertain,” Kavanagh warned.

Louise Crowley, one of the NDC farmer ambassadors and a campaign spokesperson, added: “Very often it feels as if farming – and dairy farming in particular – is completely misunderstood and under-valued.

“We are the driving force behind quality products that people want to purchase and are a key part of a healthy, modern lifestyle – the demand for which just keeps increasing – and yet, as an industry, what we’re doing in the area of sustainability simply isn’t recognised,” Crowley added.