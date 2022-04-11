A number of truck drivers and hauliers have descended on Dublin city this morning (Monday, April 11) to protest over the rising cost of fuel.

The protest has been organised by ‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest’ group, which has previously organised convoys into Dublin city to protest over fuel prices.

The group describes itself as “a group of professional drivers, hauliers, farmers, bus operators, taxis and plant operators”.

“We want to change the fuel taxes and charges for everyone In Ireland,” the group has said.

Hauliers protest

In a statement on social media, the group said: “We are a group of truck companies struggling to stay afloat and have come to together along with farmers, bus companies, taxis and the general public to protest, as the price of being in business and the cost of living is not affordable.

“We are all in crisis! In relation to the protest, Dublin and surrounding areas of Dublin will be at a standstill and the protest will not just be a one day protest, it will be a long drawn out process until our demands [are] met.

“As for the demands list, it has been agreed by the group. The government has increased, and plans to increase further, the tax on fuel with no infrastructure. How are people to get school or work?

“How are the elderly and disadvantaged supposed to pay for these increases? Not just diesel, petrol but electricity and gas. It’s atrocious the situations families are going to find themselves in, choosing between food, heat and transport,” the statement continued

The truckers emphasise that “our parents, grandparents and great grandparents did not work hard all their lives and pay tax for us to live in poverty. The government [has] the power to help, and we need it now”. Gardai monitored the arrival of the truck protest in Dublin Image: Facebook

The group is adamant that the protest will not be short-lived and has advised those participating to be prepared to ‘bed in’ for a week if necessary.

The convoy has headed to the 3 Arena, where the group is encouraging pedestrians, who held a protest on foot at the GPO in support of the hauliers, to join this in the next hour.

Fuel prices

The group has a number of demands they want the government to take action on.

The demands are as follows:

Petrol capped at €1.10/L; Diesel capped at €1.20/L; Green diesel capped at 65c/L; Home heating capped at 65c/L; Carbon Tax to be scrapped; Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan to resign.

The hauliers have said that these figures are inclusive of VAT and are for everyone at home and at the pump.