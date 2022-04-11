A Status Yellow warning for rain has been issued by Met Éireann for one county, while generally unsettled – though mild – conditions are expected around the country this week.

The warning has been issued for Co. Cork and it is currently in effect. It will remain so until 1:00p.m this afternoon (Monday, April 11).

The national forecaster is predicting heave rain in Co. Cork this morning, particularly in the south and southwest of the county, which may lead to localised flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

In general around the country this morning, most areas will be cloudy and dry but rain will affect the west and southwest, which will be heavy at times.

The rain will move northeastwards across the country through late morning and afternoon and there may be some heavy and thundery bursts. This will be followed by scattered showers from the southwest.

It will be breezy today, with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds, occasionally increasing strong. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 14°, mildest in the southwest.

Tonight will start with scattered cloud and light showers. However, the showers will become more frequent in the southeast and south later in the night. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will ease to be mostly light by morning and lowest temperatures will range between 5° and 10°.

Tomorrow morning (Tuesday, April 12) will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. During the afternoon and evening, some sunny spells will develop but there will also be widespread showers.

Many of the showers will be heavy with hail and there will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 12° to 16° with light south to southeast or variable winds.

Showers will die out early on Tuesday night, leaving mostly dry conditions with clear spells, although it will become cloudier later. Some mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8°.

Wednesday morning (April 13) will be mostly cloudy and some showers will develop in the west. During the early afternoon the showers will become more widespread but there will be some sunny spells too. The showers will clear from most areas by evening. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° with a light southwesterly wind.

Most areas will stay dry through Wednesday night. However, it will become cloudier and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop near western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures should be 6° to 10° with light to moderate southerly winds.

Thursday (April 14) will be cloudy and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move northeastwards across the country. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 16° with light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain will clear from the the northeast early on Thursday night, leaving largely dry but cloudy weather. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 7° to 11°.

Current predictions for Friday (April 15) suggest that it will be mild with scattered showers and the best of any sunny spells in the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17°, coolest near the south coast, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.