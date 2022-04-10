Figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) this week show that the average price paid for an R3-grade bullock last week crossed the €5.00/kg mark, when all relevant bonuses are added on.

For the week ending Sunday, March 27, the average price paid for an R3 bullock stood at €4.99/kg, according to DAFM figures.

However, the average price paid by factories in Ireland for an R3-grading bullock in the week ending Sunday, April 3, stood at €5.02/kg.

Contrary to prices reported by the Bord Bia Cattle Price Dashboard, prices reported by the factories to DAFM include all premiums and penalties relating to the Quality Payment System (QPS) grid.

The prices which DAFM make available also include Quality Assurance (QA) and Breed Bonuses where applicable, but exclude animals that are unfit (casualty animals), condemned or diseased.

The figures also show the price paid for an R3-grade heifer averaged just 3c/kg ahead of last week’s steer price at €5.05/kg, as opposed to €5.03/kg in the previous week.

Average cow price

The average factory price paid for an R3-grade cow last week stood at €4.53/kg, with €4.64/kg being the average price paid for a U3-grade cow at DAFM-approved factories.

The average price paid by factories for O3-grade cows last week was €4.26/kg, 27c/kg behind the price for R-grade cows.

The average price paid for P3-grade cows was €4.12/kg and P1-grade cows with no flesh got €2.90/kg, on average, last week.

Highest weekly kill this year

The week commencing Monday, April 28, saw the largest weekly beef-kill to date this year (excluding veal).

DAFM figures indicate a total of 36,532 head of cattle were processed last week.

This brings the total number of cattle processed to date this year to just under 440,000 (excluding veal).

The number of cattle processed to date this year is running just under 38,000 head of cattle ahead of the number of cattle processed in the same time period last year.