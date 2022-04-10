Co. Wexford farmer, Nicholas Redmond, who describes himself as “more of a nature warden who is also a farmer”, has recently joined the Farming for Nature ambassador network.

The new ambassador for Farming For Nature (FFN) is a mixed-stock organic farmer with sheep and dexter cattle, who holds a central vision to care for nature and biodiversity.

The organic farmer is passionate about nature conservation and a firm believer that farming activities should not have a negative impact on the land. The new FFN ambassador said:

“This includes a low mixed-species stocking rate, a low-maintenance old pasture and rare traditional flowering meadows, traditional orchards, large deciduous forestry cover, non-trimmed high-growth hedges and traditional farm ponds that all provide wildlife corridors.“

Very few external inputs are used in Nicholas’ extensive farming system – no chemical fertiliser, no concentrates and minimal machinery – which includes species-rich grassland and a mixed-rotational grazing system.

Biodiversity

With pasture full of native Irish wildflowers and grasses, the Wexford-based farmer is working with Irish Wildflowers to harvest and seed every year from the meadow. Nicholas explained:

“These seeds are then redistributed to other farms/areas around the country, helping to ensure the vitality of these species. The variety of different plants and trees around the land make it extremely biodiverse as well as attracting much wildlife.”

Approximately 18ac of land is under forestry comprising an old-growth oak forest and a mixed-broadleaf forest, with an additional 4ac hay meadow. The farm also includes an orchard where a variety of fruits and vegetables are grown, and has a number of chicken, donkeys and alpacas.

Numerous wildlife is present on the Co. Wexford farm including buzzards; jaybirds; woodpeckers; wrens; robins; finches; blackbirds; and thrushes. Other species on the farm include foxes, badgers, grey squirrel and hedgehogs.

Nicholas added that he operates a nature-friendly farming system because he loves living in a biodiversity-rich landscape enjoying the beauty of nature; he feels called to protect and enhance it for future generations.

Farming For Nature

Farming For Nature is now in its fourth year and was set up to source, share and highlight the stories of farmers nationwide who manage their land in a sustainable way.

The Wexford farmer is part of this year’s 23 ambassadors that come from across Ireland including beef, sheep, forestry, dairy, horticulture and tillage farmers.

The ambassador network is made up of family farms, couples and both female and male farmers who manage a wide range of very valuable habitats including species-rich grasslands and heaths, wetlands, woodlands and hedgerows.