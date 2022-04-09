Tullow Mart held its spring lamb show and sale on Tuesday, April 5, which saw just over 400 lambs on offer.

The sale was held alongside the mart’s general sale of hoggets and cull ewes, which actually witnessed a better demand and trade according to the mart’s manager, Eric Driver.

Prices on the day reached a high of €200 for the eventual prize winners, which weighed 46kg.

Speaking about the spring lamb sale on the day, mart manager Eric said: “We had a good opening sale of spring lambs on Tuesday at the show and sale for the day of the year.

“We had over 400 lambs on offer. Looking at the prizewinners on the day, coming in first was a pen of 46kg lambs that sold for a top call of €200/head.

“The second prizewinners, weighing 47kg, sold for €190/head, with the third-placed pen of lambs weighing 46kg making €180/head,” he continued.

“Looking at the trade overall, those heavy lambs weighing 46kg upwards sold from €176/head up to €184/head.

“Lighter lambs weighing 40-42kg traded from €160/head up to €166/head, with the lightest offering of lambs at 38kg selling for €152/head.

“Overall, it was a butcher-driven trade, with a noticeable lack of interest from factory agents for spring lambs,” Eric said.

“But certainly, the butcher trade put a good base for those stronger spring lambs, with a good clearance recorded overall on the day.”