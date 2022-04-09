There was a good showing of just under 300 bullocks at Ballyjamesduff Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Tuesday, April 5.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, Ballyjamesduff Mart manager John Tevlin noted: “There was no ease in plainer cattle at this week’s sale.”

“Friesian bullocks were all over €2.00/kg. There was nothing really making less than that,” he said.

“The talk of an eased, light-store trade is not reflected in the trade up this part of the country anyway – maybe in the south.”

Sample prices from the bullock ring at Ballyjamesduff Mart (click to enlarge and scroll through the gallery): This 650kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,690 or €2.60/kg

This 370kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €870 or €2.35/kg

This 540kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,620 or 3/kg

This 545kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,540 or €2.83/kg

This 540kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,610 or €2.98/kg

This 470kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,290 or €2.74/kg

While grass buyers were making their presence known at the ring this week, Telvin said some sellers seem to be holding back another week or two, waiting for the real grass growth to come before selling their cattle.

He also noted that northern customers are active for the quality and forward-store type animals.

Northern factories were also active at the sale for finished-type cattle.

“We never saw this before, that you have factories bidding online for them forward and finished cattle. It’s a new trend this year, it seems they’re buying direct now – the northern factories in particular,” Telvin said.

Commenting on the Angus trade, Telvin added: “Angus are the golden ones at the minute; they’re making as much as continentals.

This 690kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €2,150 or €3.12/kg

This 505kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €1,200 or €2.38/kg

This 600kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,760 or €2.93/kg

“Presently, an Angus bred off a Friesian cow is making as much per kilo as a Charolais bred off a suckler cow. People may not be happy with it, but that is what the market is returning at the minute,” the mart manager added.

Value in the calf yard

Commenting on opportunities for value in the cattle trade currently, Telvin said: “It’s an unusual year in that there’s great value in the calf yard for anybody that’s willing to put in the work rearing them.”

“There’s farmers getting into stock at small money and beef at the highest levels it has ever been.

“Now granted costs have gone up, with milk replacer rising by €15/bag, but your calf is back a lot more money than that,” he added.

“There are reasonably good calves there at €200, there’s Friesians for anyone that’s willing to go with them for very small money.”

Upcoming sales

Ballyjamesduff Mart is set to host the on-farm Gigginstown Angus sale of pedigree Angus bulls and heifers on Saturday, April 16, as well the Lisduff Angus bull sale on April 30, at 2:00p.m.