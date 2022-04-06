Numbers of spring lambs appearing at marts are starting to creep up but are still small at this stage, with prices for heavy spring lambs making up to €190-200 but only small numbers of lambs are reaching this mark.

Factory prices this week are also on the rise for spring lambs with prices reportedly reaching as high as €8.50/kg with base prices ranging from €7.70/kg up to €7.90/kg.

However, thus far, the feeling is that the spring lamb trade, albeit early doors yet, has not lived up to expectations and in general, many spring lambs are moving at prices of €170-185/head at marts.

The prices farmers have been getting for spring lambs have been no better than this time last year despite increases in input costs since last year and in cases are less than what was being got for lambs this time last year.

Some mart managers have said to Agriland that the trade so far for spring lambs has been driven by butchers mainly with Easter just around the corner, with factory agents not showing as keen an interest, instead focusing on hoggets and cull ewes.

Looking to the trade for spring lambs at marts at the start of this week, up in Donegal at Raphoe Mart on Monday, prices for spring lambs ranged from €170/head to €192/head for lambs weighing 46-52kg.

Similarly, on the same day, Ennis Mart saw prices for spring lambs make up to €170/head, with the general run of prices from €3.30/kg up to €3.88/kg for 40-55kg lambs.

Down in Kilkenny, George Candler reported prices for spring lambs to be making from €172/head up to €184/head or from €3.40/kg up to €4.02/kg for 43-53kg lambs.

While in Tullow Mart yesterday, at the spring lamb show and sale, prices reached a high of €200 but in general didn’t exceed in general €180/head.